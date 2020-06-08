Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Post-workout Glow
Ileana D'Cruz recently shared some images on social media. In the pics, she is seen sporting a purple top and completed her look with plaited hair.
credits - Ileana D'Cruz instagram
Actress Ileana D'Cruz has shared a "ded-fie" of herself, flaunting her post workout glow on social media.
Ileana shared the image on Instagram Stories. In the image, she is seen sporting a purple top and completed her look with plaited hair.
"Sweaty post workout ded-fie," she wrote on the image.
She shared a boomerang video, where she is seen lying on a yoga mat and looking at the camera above her.
On the image, she wrote: "Best part of my ugly unattractive workout."
Ileana, a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing videos and photographs of daily workouts.
Recently, the actress had shared a photograph of herself hugging her mother Samira D'Cruz and said that she's a big cuddler.
"Because just one day isn't enough to celebrate my gorgeous amazing mama... Also...I'm a big cuddler. I apparently make weird faces when I cuddle," she captioned it.
On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992.
The Big Bull is slated to hit theatres on October 23.
