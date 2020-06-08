Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Post-workout Glow

Actress Ileana D'Cruz has shared a "ded-fie" of herself, flaunting her post workout glow on social media.

Ileana shared the image on Instagram Stories. In the image, she is seen sporting a purple top and completed her look with plaited hair.

"Sweaty post workout ded-fie," she wrote on the image.

She shared a boomerang video, where she is seen lying on a yoga mat and looking at the camera above her.

On the image, she wrote: "Best part of my ugly unattractive workout."

Ileana, a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing videos and photographs of daily workouts.

Recently, the actress had shared a photograph of herself hugging her mother Samira D'Cruz and said that she's a big cuddler.

"Because just one day isn't enough to celebrate my gorgeous amazing mama... Also...I'm a big cuddler. I apparently make weird faces when I cuddle," she captioned it.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992.

The Big Bull is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

