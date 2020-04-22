Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ileana D’Cruz Gives Sage Advice to Fan Dealing with Fiancé During Periods

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz recently solved a fan's problem who asked her how to deal with her fiancé during her periods.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 22, 2020, 3:33 PM IST
Ileana D’Cruz Gives Sage Advice to Fan Dealing with Fiancé During Periods
Ileana D'Cruz

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz recently conducted a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram.

One of the fans asked the Palagpanti actress for advice on how to deal with his fiancé who is on her periods.

“Help me to handle such situations all with my fiancé… I don’t want to hurt her in this times,” the man said.

Giving an appropriate reply, Ileana wrote, “Approach with caution. Be prepared to either be giving her an insane amount of cuddles or not be anywhere near her vicinity. If she starts to growl, throw chocolate at her. And run away."

Earlier this month, Ileana had penned a heartfelt note after losing her favourite uncle. Sharing a monochrome video of her uncle feeding a little squirrel using a dropper, she wrote, “I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can't come to terms with the fact that you're gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew....it's so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can't believe it...all I wish I could tell you is that you were loved so, so much (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can’t come to terms with the fact that you’re gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew....it’s so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can’t believe it...all I wish I could tell you is that you were loved so so much...I wish I could have had more time with you...we all wish we had more time... I don’t know if I believe in heaven but if it exists then I know you’re there...with your multitude of cats...”cat whisperer” I called you..there wasn’t a single cat I picked off the street that you didn’t nurture and love with all your heart..and by god they loved you right back...I could just go on and on about the amazing things you did not just for me but for us all...you weren’t just my favourite uncle, my Tiru... you were my second papa ♥️ And I miss you so goddamn much... Still hoping I’ll wake up tomorrow and this’ll just be a bad dream...hoping I could talk to you one more time 💔 I wish I had more time ♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Ileana was last seen in Pagalpanti along with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Arshad Warsi. She will next make her appearance in Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull.

