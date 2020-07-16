Take the pledge to vote

Ileana D'Cruz Misses 'Normal' Swimming Pool And Sun Bath Days

Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and shared a few throwback photographs of herself, where she could be seen enjoying at the poolside.

IANS

Updated:July 16, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
Ileana D'Cruz Misses 'Normal' Swimming Pool And Sun Bath Days
credits - Ileana D'Cruz instagram

Actress and social media sensation Ileana D'Cruz is missing her fun time in the swimming pool and having a sun bath. In a word, she is missing "normalcy".

On Wednesday, Ileana shared a few throwback poolside photographs on her verified Instagram account. "TB to when pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun was no big deal. #goodtimes #normalcy #fingerscrossed," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Tb to when pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun was no big deal #goodtimes #normalcy #fingerscrossed

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

That Ileana is missing the pool and sunbathing is evident from her social media posts. In June, the actress had shared a boomerang video of herself enjoying the sun in a black bikini. "Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again," Ileana had captioned the image shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again ☀️ #tb

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

