Ileana D'Cruz Misses 'Normal' Swimming Pool And Sun Bath Days
Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and shared a few throwback photographs of herself, where she could be seen enjoying at the poolside.
credits - Ileana D'Cruz instagram
Actress and social media sensation Ileana D'Cruz is missing her fun time in the swimming pool and having a sun bath. In a word, she is missing "normalcy".
On Wednesday, Ileana shared a few throwback poolside photographs on her verified Instagram account. "TB to when pool days and getting gloriously toasted in the sun was no big deal. #goodtimes #normalcy #fingerscrossed," she wrote.
That Ileana is missing the pool and sunbathing is evident from her social media posts. In June, the actress had shared a boomerang video of herself enjoying the sun in a black bikini. "Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again," Ileana had captioned the image shared on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again ☀️ #tb
A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on
On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Inside Katrina Kaif's Quarantine Birthday at Home, See Pic
- No Need to Bully Rhea Chakraborty, Focus on Sushant Singh Rajput, Says Sapna Bhavnani
- World Emoji Day: Cool Emojis Say More When Words Fail You And They Convey Sentiments Too
- PETA Puts Up Posters For Raksha Bandhan Asking Indians to Protect Cows, Internet is Confused
- Scientists Have Discovered the Secrets of the Ultra-Black Fish in the Deepest Depths of the Ocean