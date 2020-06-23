Ileana D’Cruz Posts Sun-Kissed Photo, See Here

Looks like Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz is enjoying her time. The actress posted a swoon worthy video of herself basking in the sun on Tuesday (June 23). In the short boomerang clip, the 33-year-old actress looks dazzling as the bright sun rays bounce off behind her.

She wrote how it was quite after a while that she was getting to enjoy the sun. The caption of the Instagram post read: “Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again”.

Although the actress has got to enjoy the sunny feeling after days, she did not let her fans go through a drought. Ileana regularly posts scenic pictures of herself from trips around the world to keep her online following going strong.

While in some she is diving in the ocean to “avoid people” or missing the beach.

Earlier, on Father’s Day, the actress had shared sweet childhood pictures with her father. Ileana thanked her father to help her become a “strong independent woman” while retaining the virtue of kindness.

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful wonderful father. Love you so much Pa from teaching me to be a strong independent woman to also teaching me about kindness and always staying true to myself, and never losing my individuality no matter where I go I’m a chip off the old glorious block and proud to be,” read the note.