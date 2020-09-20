CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ileana DCruz Reveals How She Runs Away From Responsibilities
Actress Ileana DCruz took to Instagram to share a video of herself, in which she can be seen paddling away in water.
Actress Ileana DCruz just goes with the flow of life when she wants to run away from responsibilities, going by her new social media post.
Ileana shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen paddling away in water.
"Me running away from my responsibilities #byeeee," she wrote.
The actress recently posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and gave herself a funny title.
Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee.
She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production, The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.
