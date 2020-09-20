Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Ileana DCruz Reveals How She Runs Away From Responsibilities

Actress Ileana DCruz took to Instagram to share a video of herself, in which she can be seen paddling away in water.

IANS

September 20, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
Actress Ileana DCruz just goes with the flow of life when she wants to run away from responsibilities, going by her new social media post.

Ileana shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen paddling away in water.

"Me running away from my responsibilities #byeeee," she wrote.

Me running away from my responsibilities #byeeee

The actress recently posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and gave herself a funny title.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production, The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

