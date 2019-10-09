Ileana D’Cruz Sets Temperature Soaring in Stunning Bikini Pics
With a gorgeous bikini body, and a tan to die for, Ileana D’Cruz is sure to make you feel weak in the knees.
image of illena d cruz, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz is very active on the social media and also owns a huge fan following. She has been treating her fans on Instagram with some stunning pictures of late and her fans just cannot get enough of the gorgeous actress.
Ileana is again raising temperature with her latest Instagram post. Taking to the social media handle, the actress shared a picture flaunting her perfectly toned bikini body. Ileana looked sizzling as she donned a beautiful white bikini. She shared the picture captioned as, "Bikini appreciation post".
With a gorgeous bikini bod, and a tan to die for, she is sure to make you feel weak in the knees! Also, don’t miss the luscious red lips, adding on several degrees to the heat. The actress is currently on a vacation with fashion designer Shehla Khan.
The actress was in news lately, owing to breakup rumours with alleged boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in Raid. She will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti. The film also stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and other.
The Barfi actress is currently working on The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. The actress has always managed to keep her fans hooked with her bubbly personality and a perfect summer bod.
