Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Ileana D'Cruz Shares an Empowering Post on Self-love With a Monochrome Pic in Bikini

This is not the first time Ileana D'Cruz has spoken about self-love. Recently, she urged everyone to make themselves their priority number one.

IANS

Updated:October 3, 2020, 8:17 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ileana D'Cruz Shares an Empowering Post on Self-love With a Monochrome Pic in Bikini
Ileana D'Cruz

Actress Ileana D'Cruz has made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose in bikini.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "I've always worried about how I looked. I've worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough... I've worried that I'm not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not 'perfect' enough."

She tagged herself as "beautifully flawed". "Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every 'flaw' just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful," she said.

Ileana said that she has stopped trying to fit in. "That's why I've stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world's ideals of what's meant to be beautiful. I've stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out," she said.

This is not the first time Ileana has spoken about self-love. Recently, she urged everyone to make themselves their priority number one.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the 2019 multi-starrer "Pagalpanti", directed by Anees Bazmee. She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production, "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading