Ileana D'Cruz Shows Her Badass Bridal Look in Red Lehenga and Black Boots

Bollywood often plays an influential role when it comes to the Indian bridal fashion. From movies to their real weddings, bridal couture worn by actors often goes on to define the wedding season of that year. And it seems Ileana D’Cruz is on a mission to inspire a new type of bridal fashion. Ileana’s latest Instagram post shows the actor in a bright red lehenga like most of the traditional Indian brides, but there is a catch. Ileana added her own take on bridal fashion in the latest picture. The 35-year-old defied stereotypes associated with the traditional Indian bride.

Sitting atop a black bike, the actor chose to pair her red lehenga with black leather boots and ditched the conventional veil as she gave a no-nonsense look to the camera. Ileana chose to strike a pose as she sat on a Harley Davidson showing off her uber chic boots. She wore gold earrings and a slender nath to add a touch of traditional jewellery.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Ileana added in the caption, “Some days you just gotta be a bit badass. Especially when someone asks you to share your French toast.” Ileana’s recent look is a perfect inspiration for all the brides who do not want to compromise on their free-spirit persona.

Ileana is not the only one who chose to exude her confident bride look while sitting atop a bike. Actor Gul Panag, who tied the knot in 2011, also refused to compromise her love for bikes during the occasion. In an Instagram post shared in 2019, Panag revealed that she wanted a fun wedding and found a way of arranging a getaway vehicle that was not the traditional car. Panag mentioned in the post, “The initial plan was to go on a bike. Since I was wearing my mother’s lehenga, I was afraid of getting it stuck in the wheel. So the husband found a fabricator in Nangal who made side cars and ordered one.”

Are you inspired by these free-spirit Bollywood brides?

