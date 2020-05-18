Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I'm a Big Cuddler, Says Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and shared an adorable photograph. In the image, Ileana and her mother are seen looking at the camera while hugging.

IANS

Updated:May 18, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
I'm a Big Cuddler, Says Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and shared an adorable photograph. In the image, Ileana and her mother are seen looking at the camera while hugging.

Actress Ileana D'Cruz shared a photograph of herself hugging her mother Samira D'Cruz and said that she's a big cuddler.

Ileana took to Instagram, where she shared an adorable photograph of the mother-daughter duo. In the image, Ileana and her mother are seen looking at the camera while hugging.

The Rustom actress is seen pouting.

"Because just one day isn't enough to celebrate my gorgeous amazing mama... Also...I'm a big cuddler. I apparently make weird faces when I cuddle," she said.

Recently, Ileana showcased her perfect washboard abs.

Ileana took to Instagram Stories, where she posted a boomerang video of herself showcasing her abs in a sports bra and yoga pants.

On the image, she wrote: "Post workout sweaty jiggle."

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

Loading