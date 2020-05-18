I'm a Big Cuddler, Says Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and shared an adorable photograph. In the image, Ileana and her mother are seen looking at the camera while hugging.
Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and shared an adorable photograph. In the image, Ileana and her mother are seen looking at the camera while hugging.
Actress Ileana D'Cruz shared a photograph of herself hugging her mother Samira D'Cruz and said that she's a big cuddler.
Ileana took to Instagram, where she shared an adorable photograph of the mother-daughter duo. In the image, Ileana and her mother are seen looking at the camera while hugging.
The Rustom actress is seen pouting.
"Because just one day isn't enough to celebrate my gorgeous amazing mama... Also...I'm a big cuddler. I apparently make weird faces when I cuddle," she said.
Recently, Ileana showcased her perfect washboard abs.
Ileana took to Instagram Stories, where she posted a boomerang video of herself showcasing her abs in a sports bra and yoga pants.
On the image, she wrote: "Post workout sweaty jiggle."
On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TikTok's Hilarious Doodle Challenge is Here to Stay and it Will Bring Out the True Artist in You
- Priya Prakash Varrier Deactivated Her Instagram, but is Still Posting Quirky Videos on TikTok
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Family Under Home Quarantine After They Reach Muzaffarnagar from Mumbai
- K-League's FC Seoul Apologises for Putting Sex Dolls on Empty Seats During Game
- Virat Kohli's Records Are Unbelievable Especially in White-ball Cricket: Ian Chappell