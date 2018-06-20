I’m a Proud Mother Today: Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas’s Mom

“Nothing can dim the light that shines from within you” goes the saying and is apt for 19-year-old Tamil Nadu girl, Anukreethy Vas, who won the 55th Femina Miss India title held on June 19. Hailing from Trichy district in Tamil Nadu, Anukeerthy moved to Chennai to pursue her Bachelors in French from Loyola College, with the aim of becoming an interpreter. Little did she know that she would be a pride to her own country as she had earlier said she is interested in acting.Anukreethy was by raised a single mother, Saleena Vas. Speaking to CNN-NEWS18, Saleena said, “I am very excited, and I am unable to believe that she has won such a huge title and I personally believed she would just make it to the top six but this was surprising and is a very big achievement for my daughter and today I am a proud mother.”Saleena added that Anukreethy has been very confident, bold and was never scared of facing a camera, even since her childhood days. Anukreethy did her schooling IN RSK Higher Secondary School, which gave her a good exposure to co-curricular activities including singing and dancing.“She was highly interested in acting and tried acting in few short films, but I have always wanted her to concentrate on her studies. She said Miss India was just a competition and hence I granted her permission. Never knew her little request would bring something big today that would change our lives,” said SaleenaSaleena fondly remembers her daughter’s words to her that the world will look up to her one day and the mother knows that this is the day.“Without her I am not sure how I would survive. When she was a four year old kid, her father went missing and we were unable to trace him till now. So, she has always looked up to me. Now people are going to look up to my daughter” says the overwhelmed mother.Saleena spoke to her daughter after the results were declared. "She was speechless and she was so happy that she kept telling me, 'Amma, I have won. I have won. I have won.'"