Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

I'm Asthmatic And Nick Is Diabetic, So We Have To Be Even More Careful: Priyanka Chopra On Covid-19

Priyanka Chopra married pop star Nick Jonas in 2018. She also revealed how she has been focusing on her career and family during the pandemic.

IANS

Updated:August 6, 2020, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I'm Asthmatic And Nick Is Diabetic, So We Have To Be Even More Careful: Priyanka Chopra On Covid-19
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are being extra cautious during the Covid pandemic.

The 38-year-old actress opened up on how the couple is coping during the global health crisis in an interview to People magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I'm asthmatic and my husband's type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful. But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I've had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we've done a few socially distanced lunches," she said.

"If you have the ability to have a human connection with friends, family, whether that's virtually or whether that's in a socially distant way, I think that's really important to feel a sense of normalcy," she added.

The actress married pop star Nick in 2018. She also revealed how she has been focusing on her career and family during the pandemic.

She said: "As a creative person, for me, a lot of projects ended up happening during this quarantine. I've been developing shows and movies, writing, and I finished my memoir. It's been a creatively sound time, besides being absolutely strange."

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading