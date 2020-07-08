I'm Hoping for Racial Justice, Says Black Panther Actress Danai Gurira

Black Panther star Danai Gurira says she is "daring to hope for racial justice", and is determined to fight for it.

In an interview to Women's Health magazine, the actress says she is "inspired" to "keep going" by remembering the "labour of those who have come before", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Concerning the fight for racial justice, a fight that so many have devoted their lives to over so many years, a fight that has stubbornly refused to be won, I'm daring to hope. This is a moment that could bring about some real change and honour the labour of those who have come before. I desire to help that change come to pass in any way I can. That's what inspires me to keep going," she said.

Gurira, 42, wants to see "sustainable reforms" put in place to help fight racial prejudice.

She said: "We need sustainable reforms. I'd like to see anti-racism popularised in our culture, our society, language, commonality and ultimately throughout the system. That would allow for true justice to be the norm and not the exception."

The Walking Dead actress also stressed on the importance of self-care routine.

"Self-care is very important. I think it's crucial, too, and I think it's also something that sometimes, as women, we have to figure out how to make that so. Because we're such givers, we're nurturers, but we're just making ourselves our best selves, so we can do the other things even better," she explained, adding: "(Women) aren't encouraged to understand how powerful their bodies can be. I love it when women find their power. I love it when I find a different ability in my body that I didn't know I could find or I could learn ... I always encourage any young women I speak to to explore that part of yourself ... Find the thing you enjoy - and it might be lifting weights, it might be boxing."