I'm Thankful for Life and Blessings Attached to it, Says Priyanka Chopra
On Thanksgiving this year, Priyanka Chopra joined her husband Nick Jonas and his family in the US. Last year, Nick came to India and had a Thanksgiving family dinner with Priyanka's family.
Image: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas/ Twitter
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is thankful for everything in her life and all the blessings attached to it.
The actress shared her thoughts as she sent in good wishes on Thanksgiving.
On Thanksgiving this year, Priyanka joined her husband Nick Jonas and his family in the US. Last year, Nick came to India and had a Thanksgiving family dinner with Priyanka's family. The couple later tied the knot on December 1, 2018.
"Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.. I'm so thankful for life and all the blessings attached to it. Love and joy always," she posted, along with a cozy picture with her husband and pop icon.
Earlier this week, Priyanka surprised Nick with a German shepherd puppy as an early anniversary gift.
In an interview to etonline.com earlier this year, Priyanka had revealed that she is clueless about what she will do on her first wedding anniversary.
"I don't know (what we're going to do for our one-year anniversary). I asked and I was told, 'Why do you ask so many questions?' I was like, 'OK, you plan it'. But I was just (wondering) what are we going to do and he was just like, 'Don't ask'. So I said, OK," she said.
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Commando 3 and Hotel Mumbai Box Office Day 1: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Takes Lead
- Elton John Once Wore a Diaper for a Las Vegas Gig
- Twitter Calls Martin Scorsese's Netflix Film The Irishman 'Boring'
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.
- Meet the 'Spelfie': Everything You Need to Know About Selfies From Space