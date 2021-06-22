Immunity Booster And Other Health Benefits Of Eggplant

Eggplant, more commonly known as Brinjal in the Indian subcontinent, is one of the few vegetables which are available in abundance every season.

Many unique nutrients can be found in eggplants that are not present in other vegetables. Brinjal has abundant qualities of vitamins, phenolic and antioxidants, which can help people in maintaining a healthy lifestyle by avoiding several diseases.

Before everything else, it is renowned for building immunity. Its popularity has thus grown during the global Covid-19 pandemic. Vitamin C is the reason behind why eggplant is called an “immunity booster.”

Eggplant is also a healthy vegetable for the heart. Eggplant reduces the level of bad cholesterol in the body, which keeps the heart healthy. The blood circulation in the body also improves by eating brinjal.

Due to the presence of Potassium and Magnesium in the vegetable, cholesterol levels can be kept in check.

Brinjal is also considered to be a good source of energy. Anybody feeling low on energy should try consuming the vegetable to see the results! Body fatigue, be it mental or physical, can disappear into thin air with the consumption of eggplant.

There is a reason as to why the Indian households are ready to make ‘baigan ka bharta’ at least once a week. Apart from the taste, it is extremely good for your body too.

