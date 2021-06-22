Immunity Boosting Foods to Build a Healthy Life in Fight Against COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic that has thrown our lives out of gear. Who knew that the viral disease called COVID-19 would hit mankind and cause mayhem and deaths nearly congruous to the biblical Apocalypse. But hey, every cloud has a silver lining. With anti-covid-19 vaccines showing promise across the globe, the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is though - with any luck - imminent but looks dim.

Vaccine shots are just half the battle. What we need to stop taking for granted eternally is what we eat as a nutritious diet keeps our immune system optimally functioning and helps us fight off diseases even the SARs-COV2 that causes COVID-19.

To help boost your immune systems naturally, we have curated a smorgasbord of immunity-boosting food choices for you that will also make your diet colourful. Here you go:

• Greens, Seeds and Nuts: Spinach, avocado, seeds and nuts are rich sources of Vitamin E – a fat-soluble vitamin that helps in regulating and propping up immune system function.

• Citrus Fruits: Eating fruits fortified with Vitamin C such as oranges, tangerines, kiwifruit and lemons can increase white blood cell production, a key weapon against infectious diseases.

• Greens and Root Vegetables: Squash, carrots, spinach, kale, apricots, sweet potato, and cantaloupe are rich in beta-carotene – a precursor of Vitamin A which is an anti-inflammatory vitamin boosting your antibodies to fight off a virus.

• Green Tea: Green Tea is an excellent source of anti-oxidants that enhance immune system function. It is also fortified with amino-acids that consolidates T-cells in a human body, which in turn reduces inflammation and stands guard against infection.

• Fish and eggs: Consuming food such as salmon, canned tuna, mushrooms and egg yolks can nourish your body with Vitamin D, which is another key vitamin that helps regulate the body’s immune response.

• Garlic: Garlic is naturally enriched with compounds that help the production of infection-fighting T-cells in your body. It can help reduce the production of stress hormones in the body and thereby facilitate functioning of the immune system at its optimum.

