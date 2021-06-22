Immunity Weakening Foods: Avoid These Foods to Stay Safe Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 has refocused attention on health and general well-being, with immunity becoming a major concern. As we confront pandemic-related difficulties, many of us have turned to foods that might help strengthen our immunity. Despite our best efforts to keep ourselves safe and away from harmful pathogens including coronavirus, we frequently consume items that weaken our immunity.

So here is a list of 5 foods that you should avoid to stay safe during the pandemic:

Sugar

If you have a sweet tooth, you may find it difficult to resist this frequent snack. But did you know that reducing the quantity of sugar in your daily diet might improve your overall health?

Eating sugary foods can raise your blood sugar levels and boost the synthesis of pro-inflammatory proteins such as tumour necrosis factor-alpha, C-reactive protein, and interleukin-6, which can influence your health. Sugary meals and beverages include a lot of calories, which might impair immunological function.

Salt

Excessive salt consumption can wreak havoc on your immune system. Chips, bakery goods, and frozen meals contain a lot of salt, which can weaken your immune system and make it difficult for your body to fight against bacterial illnesses. The World Health Organization recommends that people take no more than five grams of salt per day (WHO).

It is about equivalent to one level teaspoon. Excessive salt consumption can also cause an increase in glucocorticoid levels. Cortisone, the most well-known glucocorticoid, has historically been used to reduce inflammation.

Fried Foods

Fried dishes are tasty, but can endanger our general health by compromising our immune system. A research found that consuming fried foods increases the risk of severe heart disease and even stroke. Fried meals are rich in a group of molecules known as advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which are generated when sugar interacts with protein or lipids during high-temperature cooking, such as frying.

AGEs have the potential to induce inflammation and cellular damage. Avoid deep-fried foods such as French fries, samosas, packaged chips, and anything else.

Caffeine

Excessive coffee/tea consumption might disrupt your sleep pattern, resulting in an inflammatory reaction and compromising your immunity. If you are a daily caffeine user, you should avoid drinking drinks high in caffeine during and after sundown and limit your cups to 2 each day.

Alcohol

When drunk in excess, alcohol weakens your immune system. According to the Mayo Clinic, excessive alcohol use weakens the immune system and leaves you more susceptible to illness. While it also has many other adverse effects on the body such as liver and kidney damage. You should especially keep clear of alcohol during the pandemic.

