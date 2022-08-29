Impact Of Rubble Left Behind By Supertech Twin Tower Demolition

The infamous Supertech twin towers, on August 28, were razed down to the ground using controlled explosives. Touted as the country’s biggest demolition using the ‘waterfall implosion’ technique, the Supertech twin towers were turned into rubble in mere seconds.

Although bringing down the illegal construction to the ground was a respite to many, the cloud of dust and the rubble that the blast left behind, acts as a catalyst for multiple health issues.

The dust administered into the air quickly shot up the AQI (Air Quality Index) and to control this, the Noida Authority took necessary measures. As per reports, the demolition resulted in roughly 80,000 tonnes of dust and debris that will leave its footprint on the environment for a while.

Effects on Health

People who are sensitive to fluctuations in the air quality will be experiencing several symptoms such as eye, nose, and skin irritation. In addition to this, respiratory issues such as sore throat, nasal congestions, cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain, might be some of the common occurrences.

Talking about complications, Dr Angshuman Mujherjee, Pulmonologist at Fortis Hospital, said. “The immediate effect will be eye problems, coughing, sneezing and dust allergy. Those who already have lung issues such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may witness a bout of illness triggered by the demolition.”

Types of Pollution

The rubble will affect the land as much as it will affect the air. The longer the authorities take to clear the rubble, the more will be the degradation of the land and its fertility. In addition to this, the debris, as it settles, will also affect the groundwater. If the situation deters, the effect of the debris on the groundwater can lead to stomach, kidney, and liver-related health issues.

Noida Authority CEO, Ritu Maheshwari, shared the AQI data and said that the air quality is “well under controlled” after the demolition was successfully executed. Maheshwari, in her tweet, highlighted the various PM (Particulate Matter) and AQI indexes of the areas in the vicinity of Noida.

Air quality is under constant surveillance via 20 AQI monitoring stations in ITMS. @noida_authority team is constantly observing the AQI & PM 10 levels.

Air quality is well controlled after #twintowersdemolition pic.twitter.com/lniS5IuZsP — CEO, NOIDA Authority #IndiaFightsCorona (@CeoNoida) August 28, 2022

Kinds of Particles

The two consequences mentioned above are a result of a concoction of various particles that are commonly found in the construction materials. Ingredients like gravel, sand, cement, lime, copper wire, PVC conduit, clay brick, and explosives are administered into the air taking the toxicity of the air in the surrounding to hazardous levels.

Top Showsha Video

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here