Impact Of Rubble Left Behind By Supertech Twin Tower Demolition

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 29, 2022, 14:16 IST

New Delhi, India

A controlled implosion demolishes the 100-metre-high residential Twin Towers in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, on August 28, 2022 and will have huge impacts on health and environment. (Photo: AFP)

The Twin Tower demolition in Noida resulted in 80,000 tonnes of dust and debris and such a massive havoc is bound to have an effect on the environment as well as the health of the people, read on to know more-

The infamous Supertech twin towers, on August 28, were razed down to the ground using controlled explosives. Touted as the country’s biggest demolition using the ‘waterfall implosion’ technique, the Supertech twin towers were turned into rubble in mere seconds.

Although bringing down the illegal construction to the ground was a respite to many, the cloud of dust and the rubble that the blast left behind, acts as a catalyst for multiple health issues.

The dust administered into the air quickly shot up the AQI (Air Quality Index) and to control this, the Noida Authority took necessary measures. As per reports, the demolition resulted in roughly 80,000 tonnes of dust and debris that will leave its footprint on the environment for a while.

Effects on Health
People who are sensitive to fluctuations in the air quality will be experiencing several symptoms such as eye, nose, and skin irritation. In addition to this, respiratory issues such as sore throat, nasal congestions, cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain, might be some of the common occurrences.

Talking about complications, Dr Angshuman Mujherjee, Pulmonologist at Fortis Hospital, said. “The immediate effect will be eye problems, coughing, sneezing and dust allergy. Those who already have lung issues such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may witness a bout of illness triggered by the demolition.”

Types of Pollution
The rubble will affect the land as much as it will affect the air. The longer the authorities take to clear the rubble, the more will be the degradation of the land and its fertility. In addition to this, the debris, as it settles, will also affect the groundwater. If the situation deters, the effect of the debris on the groundwater can lead to stomach, kidney, and liver-related health issues.

Noida Authority CEO, Ritu Maheshwari, shared the AQI data and said that the air quality is “well under controlled” after the demolition was successfully executed. Maheshwari, in her tweet, highlighted the various PM (Particulate Matter) and AQI indexes of the areas in the vicinity of Noida.

Kinds of Particles
The two consequences mentioned above are a result of a concoction of various particles that are commonly found in the construction materials. Ingredients like gravel, sand, cement, lime, copper wire, PVC conduit, clay brick, and explosives are administered into the air taking the toxicity of the air in the surrounding to hazardous levels.

