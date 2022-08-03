Impacts of Sedentary Lifestyle in Children; Things that One Can do to Overcome or Prevent it

A sedentary lifestyle means there is limited or no physical activity in one’s lifestyle. With the emergence of technology, children rarely go out to play or get indulged in any sort of physical exercise. Their world has started revolving around screen time and sleep. Hence, they are less active as compared to the earlier generation. Physical activity is directly proportional to the well-being of a person. However, one’s can health can get affected in a severe manner by not taking an action about the same.

Children who lead more sedentary lives spend more time in front of screens, which can be harmful to their health. Some of the issues that your child might experience are listed below:

1. It leads to an increase in their body fat

2. Their eyesight will get affected

3. Type 2 diabetes

4. Lack of sleep

5. ADHD

6. Eating issues

7. Body dissatisfaction

8. Depression

9. Screen dependency disorder

The problems listed above can have serious repercussions, which is why it is crucial for your children to play outdoor games. In order to change this negative lifestyle of your children, you need to refrain them from using phones and send them out instead. Here’s all you need to know why:

Children who play outdoor games are likely to be more active than the ones who stay indoors.

Their social skills tend to strengthen.

They are likely to have better psychosocial health as well as lesser relationship issues with their peers.

It improves brain structure as well as function.

As per the study conducted by the National Library of Medicine, School health initiatives that encourage an active lifestyle among children and adolescents can largely contribute to enhancing the quality of their life in terms of health.

