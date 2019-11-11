Impaired Liver Function in Pregnancy Increases Obesity Risk in Kids: Study

Impaired liver function during pregnancy may alter gut bacteria composition and increase the risk of obesity in children, according to a new study. In a rodent of model of the most common liver disease in pregnancy, the composition of gut bacteria in offspring was altered and liver function impaired, particularly when they were fed a Western-style, high-fat diet.

"These findings further suggest that health during pregnancy can have long-term effects on children. In this case, they suggest that gut microbiome alterations, may increase the risk of obesity in children when fed a western-style, high-fat diet, " said study researcher Caroline Ovadia from King's College London.

The most common liver disease in pregnancy, intrahepatic cholestasis (ICP), reduces the release of digestive fluid bile from the liver causing bile acids to build up in the blood, impairing liver function. This causes severe itching in the mother and increases risks of stillbirth and preterm birth for the baby.

Previous studies suggest that children of women with ICP are more likely to develop childhood obesity. For the findings, the research team investigated how gut microbiota are affected in the offspring of a mouse model of ICP.

The results reported that the offspring had a different gut microbiome composition and liver function, particularly when fed a high-fat diet, which could contribute to impaired metabolism and increase the risk of obesity.

The results suggest that mice born to mothers with ICP, or other liver diseases, may benefit from maintaining a healthy diet and should avoid fatty foods.

These findings also suggest that targeting microbiome composition with treatment strategies in pregnant women, such as using pre-biotics or pro-biotics, could help prevent the risk of child obesity.

"Understanding changes in composition of the gut microbiome and their effects may provide new ways of diagnosing patients at particular risk of obesity before it occurs. We could then develop personalised medicine and target appropriate treatments to alter gut bacteria accordingly," Ovadia added.

The study was presented at The Society for Endocrinology Annual Conference in the UK.

