Importance of Preconception Nutrition During pregnancy

Pregnancy comes with many ups and downs. It is one point in time when bodies are at their most sensitive. During pregnancy, a woman’s body is under immense stress as it creates a new life. It is for this reason that it is suggested that women take proper care of their bodies. For a smooth and healthy pregnancy, experts suggest proper planning in tune with your body’s health and needs. Not only does preconception planning helps mothers stay healthy but it also significantly reduces the chances of babies being born with congenital issues.

According to clinical dietitian Shivika Gandhi Anand, preconception care focuses on improving the mother-to-be’s health. This is done by dealing with environmental and behavioural factors that can result in poor maternal and child health. Screening tests that involve measuring weight and blood pressure, urine analysis, and blood tests (full body check-up, viral markers) are an important part of preconception planning according to the expert.

In addition to this, preconception nutrition is a vital part of preparing for pregnancy. Some of the nutrients that prospective parents should focus on include:

Folic Acid: It prevents some major birth defects in the child’s brain (anencephaly) and spine (spina bifida). If you are planning to start a family, give at least 400 mcg of folic acid daily to the woman, starting at least one month before trying to get pregnant.

Vitamin D: Maintaining an adequate level of Vitamin D nutrients ensures increased calcium absorption from the intestine.

Iron: Many women have a low iron count due to their monthly menstruation and low-iron diet. That’s why make sure to give them an adequate amount of iron to prepare their body for fulfilling the needs of the fetus during the pregnancy.

Calcium: For building healthy bones, calcium is very important. Its deficiency can allow the fetus to draw from the mother’s bones which can put her at risk of having osteoporosis later in life.

