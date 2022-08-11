Importance of Vitamin B12 and Food Items To Increase Your Intake

Unlike Vitamin C or D, we often neglect the significance of Vitamin B12 in promoting good health. You may be wondering what Vitamin B12 does. This particular vitamin helps in facilitating many functions in our bodies. It protects the eyes, prevents depression, and boosts energy. It is also important for the proper development of the brain and nervous system. While there are so many advantages, many suffer from a deficiency of Vitamin B12.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Vitamin B12 deficiency is more common in the elderly population. So how much should you be intaking Vitamin B12? The answer depends on your age, gender and eating habits. As per a report in WebMD, an infant up to the age of 6 months needs 0.4 mcg, on the other hand, an adult needs 2.4 mcg. In case, you’re expecting a baby, you must talk to your doctor and have a plan in place as Vitamin B12 is needed for the development and function of your baby’s brain and spinal cord. The most basic sources of Vitamin B12 are dairy products like eggs, fish, meat, and poultry.

If an individual lacks Vitamin B12, there are some red alert signs one should look for. These include chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, forgetfulness, hallucinations, pale skin, vision loss, mental issues, constipation, and diarrhea among other prominent symptoms. Deficiency of Vitamin B12 can also lead to Atrophic gastritis, in which your stomach lining has thinned or Crohn’s disease, Celiac disease that affect your small intestine.

(Disclaimer: The information mentioned in this article is based on several websites/media reports. News18 recommends readers consult a doctor for the best treatment.)

