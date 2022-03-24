Importance of Vitamin C To Boost Your Immunity

The COVID pandemic has taught people the importance of good health and immunity. Along with communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes and cancer have been rapidly spreading. Health experts claim that Non-communicable diseases have risen at an alarming rate with morbidity increasing by 83 per cent. To maintain optimal health Non-communicable disease management is also important along with a good diet and nutrition.

Vitamin C, also known as Ascorbic Acid, plays an important role in the normal functioning of our immune system and helps the body in preventing or treating infections. Several papers have been published on the topic Importance of Vitamin C. Extra intake of Vitamin C can boost the immune system and also works as a winter remedy to prevent infectious disease. It plays a role in eliminating seasonal infections like cold and flu.

The nutrients in Vitamin C can protect against organ damage to an extent and improves vascular endothelial function. It also helps in controlling blood clots. Intake of Vitamin C-rich food or supplements helps in protecting blood cells and keeps them healthy. It keeps the skin, blood vessels, bones and cartilage healthy and also helps in healing wounds.

Foods that contain Vitamin C:

Citrus foods like oranges and orange juice include Vitamin C. Peppers, Strawberries, Black currants, Broccoli, Brussel sprouts and potatoes also include Vitamin C. These food items are included in our daily diet. Vitamin C cannot be stored in the body so we need to add it to our daily diet. Eating a balanced diet can help you gain the required amount of Vitamin C your body needs. Those who consume Vitamin C supplements, they must make sure not to consume too much or it can be harmful. Vegetables like yellow bell pepper, parsley and green chillies contain Vitamin C in large amounts, which can be used while cooking several dishes.

