Important Bedroom Vastu Tips that Every Couple Should Follow to Avoid Conflicts

Vastu, the traditional Indian system of architecture, plays a huge role in maintaining prosperity and positivity inside your home. Vastu has been under practice for decades now, dating back to our ancestors’ time. There’s Vastu for removing financial obstacles from your house, Vastu for boosting positive energy and so on. It is also important to follow useful Vastu tips to avoid conflicts, separation in a marriage or a relationship. Here are some useful bedroom Vastu tips for couples to avoid unnecessary fights and arguments and lead a happy marriage.

Decor

Displaying positive wallpapers and frames on the walls of your bedroom is extremely important. Pictures stuck up on your wall are the first thing you see in the morning and the last thing you see before you go to bed, hence, it’s important to put up pictures that give a happy vibe. You must also avoid displaying pictures of the Taj Mahal. Also avoid keeping a cactus or any other thorny plants inside your bedroom.

Bed

Your bed should be placed on the southwest side of the house. You must sleep with the head towards the south or east with your legs towards the west or north direction. The way you sleep directly influences your mood and your mental health altogether. Another tip to follow is to make sure your bed is made of wood and not metal, which creates negative vibes. Do not keep your bed at the corner of your room which restricts positive energy. Your sleeping position also affects your health.

Sea Salt

Sea salt helps in removing negative energy from the surrounding. It is hence recommended to mop your floor with sea salt and water, once a week. This is one tip that can be used outside the bedroom. You can also mop your house with sea salt and water, to remove negative energy.

Declutter your room

Creating a mess in your room always brings negativity. To bring positivity to your room and your house in general, it’s necessary to place things neatly. Decluttering the room is not only recommended by Vastu but also by Feng Shui.

