1-min read

Important for Me to Partner with Companies That Share My Values, Creative Vision, Says Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is preparing to launch a brand new ready-to-wear fashion line, in partnership with the retailer New York & Company.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 23, 2018, 9:09 AM IST
Image: Kate/© JEAN BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP
The Hollywood star has also been signed up to be the face of the brand's Soho Jeans franchise, Women's Wear Daily reports. It will allegedly span everyday and occasion separates such as denim pieces, dresses, outerwear and sweaters.

"It has always been important for me to partner with companies that share my values and creative vision," Hudson told the publication. "Their size ranges and affordable price points, along with their commitment to empowering women through fashion makes New York & Co. an ideal partner for me to launch my new collection with."

"Our customers have been asking for a partnership with Kate for years," added Greg Scott, chief executive officer of New York & Co. "We believe her star power, style and broad social influence will not only strengthen our relationships with existing customers but also ignite our customer acquisition initiatives."

New York & Company is well versed in celebrity collaborations, thanks to an existing long-term partnership with actress Eva Mendes. As for Hudson, she has already proven her fashion chops, having co-founded the wildly successful athleisure brand Fabletics in 2013. The company quickly surpassed $300 million in annual revenue and now counts 24 retail locations across the US, with more than 75 new locations in the works for the near future.

The news is representative of the continuing consumer appetite for celebrity fashion lines -- a trend that has seen high-profile women such as Drew Barrymore, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tracee Ellis Ross all launch their own fashion brands or capsule collections over the past year.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

