English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Important for Mothers to Keep Their Nutrition Game Up: Nutritionist
Itis important for mothers to keep their nutrition game up and ensure their children and family members also maintain their daily intake of vitamins and minerals as they are constant multi-taskers.
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ bowdenimages/ IStock.com)
Loading...
Nutritionist and fitness expert Madhuri Ruia says that mothers are constant multi-taskers and hence it is important for them to keep their nutrition in check and also to ensure that that their family members are taking adequate amount of vitamins and minerals.
"Today's multi-faceted mothers are constant multi-taskers, pursuing their passion and jobs and at the same time successfully fulfilling their roles as mothers are key decision makers in terms of nutrition intake in any household. Therefore it is important for them to keep their nutrition game up and ensure their children and family members also maintain their daily intake of vitamins and minerals.
"Besides, taste remains an important criteria for Indian consumers, and functional foods/juices which are present in palatable and tasty formats work very well with them," she told IANS on the sidelines of the launch of a new variant Tropicana Essentials Multi Vitamins.
Ruia also feels that urban consumers are living their lives on-the-go and always tend to be pressed for time.
"What they forget is, not being at your healthiest can make you lose out on your daily commitments," she said.
An alumnus of the American Academy of Nutrition, Ruia is a known fitness, posture, pilates and nutrition expert.
She feels that the fast-paced lives often lead to compromised nutrition.
"Young consumers, and millennial moms are leading rushed lifestyles. In fact, in today's packed lifestyle - supporting a healthy immune system is also becoming difficult. This may be due to lack of adequate nutrients in the diet.
"During all this, they are constantly on the lookout for convenient, on-the-go nutritional options and solutions. Functional/ fortified options are growing even in household/daily needs categories for instance multigrain atta, fortified high fibre biscuits, products for diabetics," she said.
"Today's multi-faceted mothers are constant multi-taskers, pursuing their passion and jobs and at the same time successfully fulfilling their roles as mothers are key decision makers in terms of nutrition intake in any household. Therefore it is important for them to keep their nutrition game up and ensure their children and family members also maintain their daily intake of vitamins and minerals.
"Besides, taste remains an important criteria for Indian consumers, and functional foods/juices which are present in palatable and tasty formats work very well with them," she told IANS on the sidelines of the launch of a new variant Tropicana Essentials Multi Vitamins.
Ruia also feels that urban consumers are living their lives on-the-go and always tend to be pressed for time.
"What they forget is, not being at your healthiest can make you lose out on your daily commitments," she said.
An alumnus of the American Academy of Nutrition, Ruia is a known fitness, posture, pilates and nutrition expert.
She feels that the fast-paced lives often lead to compromised nutrition.
"Young consumers, and millennial moms are leading rushed lifestyles. In fact, in today's packed lifestyle - supporting a healthy immune system is also becoming difficult. This may be due to lack of adequate nutrients in the diet.
"During all this, they are constantly on the lookout for convenient, on-the-go nutritional options and solutions. Functional/ fortified options are growing even in household/daily needs categories for instance multigrain atta, fortified high fibre biscuits, products for diabetics," she said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here’s Why Drashti Dhami Quit TV Show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka
- Avengers 4: Kevin Feige Reveals the Real Reason Behind Post-Credit Scenes and It's Not What You Think
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin With Puja; See Pics
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...