Important Tips for Diabetics to Keep Their Blood Sugar in Check at Night

Diabetics are always concerned about keeping their blood sugar levels under check. While it is difficult to do so owing to our hectic lifestyle, it is of utmost importance to look after yourself if you suffer from diabetes.

Individuals suffering from diabetes frequently experience hunger and thirst as also the need to use the restroom. As a result, they are not able to get enough sleep.

Therefore, they should take care of five important things before going to bed and keep their blood sugar levels in check.

Things to eat before going to bed:

Diabetic patients experience hormonal changes and insulin deficiency while sleeping, so they should consume high-fibre, low-fat cheese at dinner to help control blood sugar levels, and also avoid eating too much at night.

Checking your blood sugar levels

While diabetic patients need to take necessary precautions and medicines prescribed by health professionals, checking their blood sugar levels at night should also be a daily routine for them. At bedtime, the blood sugar level should be between 90 and 150 mg per deciliter.

Avoid consuming caffeine

Caffeine-containing products stimulate the brain causing a spike in blood sugar levels. As a result, diabetics should stay away from tea, coffee, chocolate, and soda.

Take a walk after dinner

Diabetics need to take a walk after dinner and before going to bed to keep their blood sugar levels in check. A light exercise before bedtime can help you fall asleep more easily and quickly.

Patients with diabetes should set up their rooms in a way that can help them relax and sleep peacefully. Doing meditation regularly can also help the body and mind to relax. Also, it is important to go to bed early and maintain a healthy routine.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

