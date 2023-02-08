Do you like adding a slice of lemon to your daily meals? If not, then you might be losing out on one of the most sought-after fruits. But more importantly, you are missing out on its varied health benefits. A fruit rich in Vitamin C, it is known for its taste throughout the world for decades. Today, let’s look at its several health benefits.

As per the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), a normal lemon without a peel has calories 17, protein 0.6 grams of, carbohydrates 5.4 grams, and fibre 1.6 grams. According to a widely known dietician Dr Anita Lamba, lemon is one of the effective sources of Vitamin C. Research has found that vegetables and fruits rich in Vitamin C not only protects the heart from coronary diseases, but also helps in maintaining its overall functioning. Due to the presence of antioxidants, lemon enhances liver’s health to a great extent too. In one of the researches carried out on the effectiveness of lemon, it was found that the liver getting weak due to alcohol can be cured by lemon.

Polyphenols present in lemon help in reducing obesity. The compounds present in it continue to degrade fat in the body, due to which weight does not increase.

As per Dr Lamba, there is a sufficient amount of citric acid in lemon, which prevents the formation of stones in the kidney. It keeps the digestive system in good condition and prevents constipation. Taking lemon juice with mixed lukewarm water in the morning not only cures indigestion. Those with acne problems can use lemon juice and keep acne at bay.

But do remember that its intake should not be in excess. This may cause problems, not only harming teeth but the brain can be affected too. Those suffering from migraine must avoid lemon at any cost.

