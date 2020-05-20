Imtiaz Ali Takes Part in TikTok Challenge with Daughter Ida, Watch Video

Filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali took up the ‘Oh Na Na’ challenge on TikTok. He was joined by his daughter, Ida, a budding filmmaker.

In the clip, not only does the Rockstar maker match up with Ida, he totally nails the challenge. The cool dad and his daughter decided to twin in black while performing for the video.

For the uninitiated, Ida, born to Imtiaz Ali and Preety Ali (now divorced) forayed into filmmaking with a short film released in 2018. The 12-minute clip feature titled, Lift was written and directed by 15-year-old Ida.

In an interview with IANS, Ida stated she and her father share an understanding that she has to make it on her own.

“He believes that I have it in me to do so. And also, there is always the fear of our relationship getting between our work; it is better to stay clear of that (sic),” she said.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali’s last big-screen release was Love Aaj Kal that hit the theatres on Valentine’s Day, this year. It starred Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, joined by Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in other key roles. The film was a reboot of Imtiaz’s 2009 directorial of the same name.

The Highway maker also penned a thriller series, She which premiered on OTT platform March 20 onwards. The first season of the show features Aaditi Pohankar and Vijay Varma in main roles.

