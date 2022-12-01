In A Black Drape, Mira Rajput Puts Her Best Saree-Torial Foot Forward

The wedding season has begun in India. If you are running out of ethnic options, let us remind you that Bollywood always has a glam way of showing us how to be our fashionable best. And this time around, we are seeking inspiration from Mira Rajput. The diva, arguably, has time and again proved that she is by far one of the most stylish wedding guests on anyone’s list. We have proof. Mira recently shared a slew of pictures dressed in traditional wear. Any guesses? Hint: An ethnic wonder. Yes, you are right. Mira draped herself in a black chiffon sari, which was from the shelves of a Delhi-based clothing label Peachoo. She teamed the drape with a velvet waist-length sleeveless blouse.

The ethnic wear was embroidered with elaborate silver sparkling diamante embroidery, satin-silk ribbon borders, and detailed pleats around the waist. She carried the six yards in Ulta pallu style.

Dropping a slew of stunning clicks, Mira Rajput confessed that she is a “Sari, always” kinda person. Don’t know about you, but we are surely bookmarking this look for the wedding season.

Mira Rajput’s sartorial lessons are quite popular among fashion enthusiasts. For the Diwali celebrations this year, Mira picked a lemon-yellow colour sari. Her accessories, makeup, and hairdo were on point as always. This yellow drape is quite apt for any day wedding function. Isn’t it?

Mira Rajput is a fashionista. Her wardrobe is subtle, chic-like, and very relatable. And, when it comes to traditional wear, Mira steals the show like no other. After swooning us over with her grace sari, here Mira’s sparkly lehenga set has left us speechless. The outfit consisted of a sleeveless blouse, which featured shiny silver detailing. Mira wore a high-waist sparkly skirt and a dupatta. A pair of floral studs, a sleek necklace, and a potli bag rounded off her appearance. Mira went with subtle pink eyelids, blushed cheeks, mascara ladden eyes, and a nude pink lip for makeup.

Mira Rajput’s traditional wardrobe makes us go green with envy. What do you think?

