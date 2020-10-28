In a Nostalgic Post, Lara Dutta Shares Memories from 2000 After Winning Miss Universe Title

Lara Dutta is celebrating 20 years of her Miss Universe 2000 title. The actress took to her social media handle to recall a fond memory of the time. To mark the day, Lara posted a collage of pictures that show her waving to a huge parade in Bangalore. She reminisced about the grand homecoming after she won the prestigious pageant.

The picture features Lara as she greets the crowd which had collected near her vehicle. She is dressed in a beautiful red gown and the crown and sash, the same look she had at the moment she was crowned. Lara also mentioned in her caption that the officials of Miss Universe who accompanied her during the trip were surprised at the scale of welcome Lara got from fellow Indians after returning to the country.

In caption, Lara wrote, “My home town of Bengaluru came out in full force to give me the biggest, grandest welcome I have ever experienced!! I still meet adults who were kids then, who had been a part of this parade, who say it was an unforgettable experience! Was for me too!! @missuniverse #20years #bengaluru #memories #i️myindia (sic.)”

Lara was the second Indian woman to be crowned Miss Universe. The first was Sushmita Sen who created history by winning the title for the first time in 1994. In May, Lara shared another special post in dedication to her 2000 memory. She shared a series of stills that were taken during the pageant.

“20 years to the day!! 12th May 2000, Nicosia, Cyprus. What a wonderful gift to receive from the universe! One I’m eternally grateful for,” wrote Lara.

Lara currently features in web series, Hundred. The action comedy show streams on Disney plus Hotstar. Lara will be seen in Akshay Kumar led Bell Bottom. The team of the film wrapped up shooting early this month in the UK.