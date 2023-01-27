Wedding season is here and people are flocking the different markets across India to complete their shopping. People often travel to Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, and Shahpur Jat for a high-end fashion designer to Surat to find their perfect wedding outfit or gifts for relatives. People often travel to Surat and Banaras for gifts and outfits for the wedding at a cheaper and wholesale rate. But did you know that this place in Bihar is known as the mini Surat where you can find a saree for Rs 30 only?

Yes! You read it right, just Rs 30. The market is located in Sohsarai in the Nalanda district in Bihar which is known as Mini Surat. The sarees in this market are not only being sold in the state but are also exported to Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha.

The rates of the sarees in this market vary from Rs 30 to Rs 30,000. The market also has wholesale retail shops.

Speaking with News18, a shopkeeper, Raj Dulhar Prasad said that currently due to the severe cold weather, the market is seeing a lesser footfall of customers for a few days. “On average the daily sale is around 200 to 250 sarees per day. Sometimes it is even higher than this. If excluding the peak season, the average sale of a day is around 150 sarees,” he added.

“The rates of sarees here range from Rs 30-40 to a maximum of Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000,” the shopkeeper said.

Another shopkeeper, Ashok Kumar, stated that this market is known for Surat’s saree. “The place is known as the second Surat or Mini Surat. People from Allahabad (now Prayagraj), West Bengal’s Asansol, and Jharkhand’s Rachi visit this market to shop,” he added.

This market also has a variety of sarees in colour, style, design and quality. The market houses around 250 to 500 shops and is the only source of income for many people working here.

