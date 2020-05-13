In Dabboo Ratnani’s Throwback Pic, Saif Ali Khan Looks Dapper in a Suit

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani recently shared a snap on Instagram of actor Saif Ali Khan looking dapper in a suit.

The picture features Saif dressed in a fitted grey colour suit which he had teamed up with a white shirt and a striped tie. The Omkara star can be seen flaunting a drink in his hand sporting a contemplative expression.

The renowned photographer has been on a spree sharing images of celebrities on his Instagram feed. “It’s never too late for coffee and never too early for a drink,” Ratnani captioned the picture.

The image was taken at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai.

The majority of the reactions on the post are appreciative of Saif’s looks. Many users have commented ‘elegant’, ‘wow’, ‘stunning’, while some of them have chosen to express themselves via emojis.

Meanwhile, Ratnani has shared a picture of Dabangg actor Salman Khan too on the photo-sharing platform.

In the snap, one can see the star sporting a magenta colour blazer with a dark blue shirt and a pair of dark blue trousers. He is also wearing a pair of sunglasses in the picture.

Last month, the photographer shared a priceless throwback photo on Instagram where the evergreen actress Sridevi can be seen beaming in a red saree. She was posing with husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

He captioned the image, "A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless."

