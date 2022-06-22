In Delhi, Ram Chaat Bhandar Is Where You Get City's Best Snacks

If there’s one thing that almost everyone unanimously agrees on, it’s that there’s no match to Delhi’s street food. And yes, while the city offers a variety of cuisines, its chaat stands out. Are you aware of a place that’s been offering chaat for nearly 60 years now?

The stall is still there and it’s the third generation of the family keeping the long tradition alive. It’s none other than the Ram Chaat Bhandar in Kamla Nagar. Ask anyone there, and they will help you reach the spot.

The speciality of Ram Chaat Bhandar is that outside, you notice a big pan with fried potatoes and the process of frying potato tikkis filled with lentils is almost underway. Exploring the chat bhandar, you will find an endless list of mouth-watering foods like khomcha style golgappas, stuffed golgappas, bhalla papdi, dahi bhalle, dum aloo, aloo chaat, tikki chaat, bhelpuri, lachha basket, raj kachori being the most ordered.

Fried at a low flame, crispy outside and soft inside, the tikki is served on a plate. The next step is to add curd, spicy green, sweet chutney, and ginger sticks. It starts at Rs 30 and ends at Rs 110.

Ram Bhandar opens at 10:30 in the morning and closes at 10 in the night. The nearest metro station is Pulbangash.

