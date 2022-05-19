In Delhi's Rohini, Have Shivam De Chole-Kulche Who Adds 13 Spices To The Dish

Some dishes are loved worldwide. One such dish is chole kulche. There is a special roadside vendor, who is making headlines for his amazing taste and preparation of this common dish. The man is from Delhi and has his stall there. Let’s know more.

‘Shivam De Chole-Kulche’ prepares its speciality dish uniquely. The vendor stands in Rohini Sector-13 and has perfected his way of preparation with 20 years of experience. He provides the taste of Punjabi food in Delhi. The environment around his stall is always joyful and people enjoy seeing him make chole-kulche with such precision and love.

He prepares the chickpeas with 13 different spices, while kulchas are fried with butter. His speciality resides in the fact that he can prepare his dish according to the customer. This is what makes people eager to eat at his stall, and there is always a crowd forming a beeline to eat his preparation.

In front of the Bhagwati Hospital in Sector-13, Rohini, which is the largest residential colony of North Delhi, is where this stall can be found.

The stall may be small, but it is always cheerful and joyful around because he makes his dish with such love and affection that it wins the hearts of his customers. He adds salad to the dish for added taste.

The steel cauldrons are used so that a lot of chickpeas can be prepared and the customer can be fed quickly. One of these cauldrons has less spice than the other to suit individual needs. It is even fun to see the preparation of these chickpeas.

The chickpeas are filled in these cauldrons, and then 13 different types of spices are added, together with tomatoes, onions, and green chillies. A lot of lemons are also squeezed, and even a special chutney is mixed with it. The kulchas are soaked with butter and some green coriander is used to prepare them.

