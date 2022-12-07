In Need of Mid-Week Inspiration? Watch This Influencer's Fun Workout Session

A gym might be the place to help you achieve fitness goals but for this influencer is it more than that. Alok Sharma, a dancer, stunned internet users by grooving to a Bollywood song while working out. In the video, he is seen dancing to the beats of ‘Hai Rama’ from the movie Rangeela while moving on a treadmill. Along with the video, he also penned a caption that read, “Hai Rama."

The video amassed over thirty thousand views as of now. Social media users were stunned on watching the video and went on to praise the influencer. One of the users wrote, “I’m from Gujarat and your reels are the best, bro”. Another user suggested, “You should try DID”. A third user wrote, “Brother, your video is very good”. Several other users commented with fire, heart-struck, clapping hands, and many more emoticons. However, some were not happy with his moves. One user wrote, “Public needs something new every time. What is this? Same steps every time." Another one said, “I am bored of your same style… Do something new now."

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alok Sharma (@alok_speed_b_boy)

The influencer frequently posts dance videos on his Instagram account. He recently shared another video of himself working out on the treadmill while grooving to the famous song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AYESHA (@oyee_ayesha)

Previously, a dance performance on Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha went viral. The Instagram video of her dancing at a friend’s wedding reception quickly surpassed several million views, catapulting her to viral status. As soon as the video went viral, numerous edits circulated online. Millions of people have been drawn to the music and her dance moves on social media. The video amassed over 1.9 million views as of now.

