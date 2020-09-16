Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

In Pic: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gives Us Fitness Goal With Her Perfect Handstand

In the photo, Ira Khan is seen performing a handstand amidst lush green valleys of Panchgani.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Pic: Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Gives Us Fitness Goal With Her Perfect Handstand
Ira Khan

When it comes to health and training, Ira Khan only knows a way forward. The fitness enthusiast and Aamir Khan’s daughter, who often takes workout goals to the next level, took to Instagram to share another awe-inspiring post.

In the photo, Ira is seen performing a handstand amidst lush green valleys of Panchgani. Not only she nails the pose like a pro, but she is also maintaining her pointed toes to perfection while at it. She is wearing a pair of black shorts teamed with a grey tee. Ira’s posted image came with a breathtaking scenic view of water and hills in the background.

To caption her post, Ira used some quirky humour-infused lines that read, “I can hold it for long enough for @nupur_shikhare to leave the frame while someone clicks the picture. That's about it. But baby steps, right?” She also accompanied the caption with the hashtags #workinprogress, #handstand, #handstandpractice, #withaview, #valley and #pointyourtoes

Ira was lauded by her Instafam and some of her close friends from the film industry who shared their reactions in the comments section. Actor Vijay Varma said, “Woaaaah.” "Not only are you standing on your own feet, you are now standing on your own hands too," wrote Gulshan Devaiah.

In the recent past, Ira has regularly updated her Instagram feed with frequent glimpses from her fitness diaries. The 23-year-old often shares images and videos of her intense workout sessions that inspire her followers online.

After working out with gymnastic rings, she was recently seen exercising on the treadmill with her personal trainer in a video.

Alongside the video, Ira wrote, “That's one way to keep me on my toes...”

Ira, the younger one among Aamir Khan’s two children with ex-wife Reena Dutta, has studied music. She made her directorial debut in 2019 with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea that featured her elder brother Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading