In Pics: Ameesha Patel Steals the Show as a Quintessential Bride for Award Show

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, who debuted in the year 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan with Kaho Na Pyaar hai, has been away from films for quite some time now. However, the actress is very active on social media and shares every event in which she takes part.

Recently, she walked the ramp for IIFA Rocks 2019. She is dressed like a bride for the event.

The pictures have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, the actress can be seen in a beige-coloured lehenga and golden sequined blouse. She added an orange-coloured dupatta with her look, with which she covered her head too, just like a bride.

To complete her look, she wore heavy golden earrings, golden bangles, a big golden coloured ring, and finally, a matching paasa. On the make-up front, Ameesha kept it minimal with a smoky look. Her lips were maintained natural, in the shades of a light pink nude shade. Ameesha looked ethereal in the bridal avatar, to say the least.

You can see her entire look below.

Ameesha Patel was last seen in the 2018 action comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit. The film was directed by Neeraj Pathak and starred some famous Bollywood veterans, including Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade.

