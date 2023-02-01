In Pics: Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Travel Diaries From Rishikesh

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently enjoying a getaway in Rishikesh with their daughter Vamika. The trio, on Wednesday, decide to go trekking, glimpses of which the actress even shared on social media. Some of the photos offered a view of the majestic mountains in the background, pristine water and greenery. The photos also show Virat Kohli trekking with Vamika in a baby carrier on his shoulders. In one of the images, he can be seen helping his little daughter touch the stream water while also holding her close. Anushka Sharma captioned these photos, “There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top."

In her latest holiday album, Anushka Sharma captured the true essence of a mountain region. Her travel diaries included glimpses of purple flowers she across, as well as a cosy hut she chanced upon on her trek.

Check out the latest photos from Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Rishikesh trip here:

Capturing the serenity and tranquillity of Rishikesh, Anushka Sharma’s post shows us how beautiful a trip to the mountains can be. In a separate post, she shared a snap of herself sitting on a rock in a stream. You can almost hear the peaceful sound through the picture. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress is wearing an all-black outfit and going by the photo, it appears that she is meditating. She borrowed a quote from spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba and captioned the photo, “Can’t you see, it’s all perfect! - Neem Karoli Baba.”

Check out the post here:

During their time in Rishikesh, the couple also visited Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj’s samadhi at Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram with their daughter Vamika to seek blessings. The pictures show the couple smiling at the camera in the ashram.

A picture of Virat and Anushka organising bhandara (a religious feast) for 100 saints at the ashram has also gone viral on the internet. Take a look:

Earlier this month, the family was also in Vrindavan, Mathura to offer their prayers at Baba Neem Karoli Ashram.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reportedly meditated at the ashram and distributed blankets among the poor.

