In Pics: Bollywood Actresses Acing The Corset Trend

Corsets have already made a glamorous comeback in the fashion industry, and we are simply obsessed. We must have seen celebrities acing this trend in the forms of tops, dresses, and gowns frequently. Corsets were initially designed to highlight a woman’s physique, and now designers are giving corsets a modern twist. It is no longer regarded as a supportive garment, but rather as a piece of clothing to enhance your fashion statement.

So, it is not surprising to see many Bollywood fashionistas obsessing over and experimenting with corsets, while also giving them a refreshing twist. Corsets can be worn with almost any garment, including cigarette pants, skirts, and lehengas, to make you stand out from the crowd. They give a slimmer and more toned appearance, and people can style them with any attire they want.

ALSO READ: Oversized Fashion At Its Best. Courtesy: Deepika Padukone

If you’re looking for ways to make a modern statement with corsets, here are some actresses who have given us fashion goals with their OOTDs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Starting with the very first one that will give you a major boss lady vibe. This Janhvi Kapoor’s all-black ensemble included a black corset, blazer, and pants. She wore brown lipstick, matching eye shadow, and lots of mascara. She accessorized with only a few rings and golden earrings to complete the look. If you too are bored with your regular pant suit sets, try adding these kinds of corsets for your next formal meetups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Another look that trended big time on social media is of Kiara Advani from Koffee With Karan. The actress looked absolute diva in her white bodycon corset dress. She flaunted her goal-worthy body and made us all go gaga over her. To all our readers, who are in search of their Valentine’s day fit, your search ends here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Alaya F was recently dressed in a metallic corset-bodice flared dress with a plunging neckline and a black belt. She accessorized with silver heels, waves in her hair, and natural makeup. Overall, the look was absolutely stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Being sporty or being sexy? Well, we want both and Kriti Sanon shows us it is simple to achieve. The actress aced this mini corset dress in baby blue colour. Slaying it in the comfiest manner, you too can set major fashion goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria has repeatedly impressed us with her impeccable fashion sense. She stole the show on social media when she paired a red corset, a matching mini skirt, and pointed-toe heels. She accessorized with silver jewelry, including tassel earrings, a ring, and a bracelet.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here