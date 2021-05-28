In Pics: From Gold Hotpants to Parisian Chic Style, a Look at Kylie Minogue's Fashion Moments

Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue turned 53 on Friday. The singer has always experimented with her style and over the years it has certainly evolved. In this picture, Kylie can be seen donning a playful dress that captures both the weekend and Monday vibes.

Channeling her English persona in this photoshoot from London, Kylie is seen wearing a rose gold coloured Gucci creation.

Kylie is seen wearing a creation by Lebanese fashion designer, Georges Hobeika. Inspired by botanical motifs the dress worn by Kylie has orange and white feather-like frills that enhance her ethereal look.

Kylie shows us how to dress up for a fun cocktail evening with this off-the-shoulder leopard print dress from the Ashi Studio “Silence in the Mirror" fall winter 2019/2020 couture collection.

Channeling her inner chic Parisian woman, Kylie is seen here in a white quintessential Chanel creation.

The singer’s iconic gold hotpants moment remains evergreen from her Spinning Around music video that came out in 2000.

@kylieminogue happy 18th birthday to Spinning Around and the most iconic gold hotpants ever. 💛 pic.twitter.com/Z8JDvBmF3m— Michael Ball 🇬🇧 (@MichaelYoga79) June 13, 2018

Here’s wishing the ultimate diva a very happy birthday!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here