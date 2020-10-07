In Pics: Hina Khan is Queen of Ethnic Wear

Actress Hina Khan is busy being senior to freshers in Bigg Boss house during its ongoing fourteenth season. However, her new responsibilities haven't got her style game a notch lower.

Hina is grabbing headlines for one of her latest fashion outings. The diva goes ultra-glam with a vibrant saree that came with a sheer black drape. Her six-yard wonder is made better with the complementing decked up blouse. Her saree featured the most interesting skirt-like hemline and there is nothing to not love about it.

Hina surely has her style game on point as she cleverly balances the vibrancy of her ensemble with that bold touch of black, breaking the print monotony.

Hands down for her choice of accessories with just a pair of chunky earrings and she is good to go. The intricacies of her stunning outfit are unmissable, especially the royal hints of gold on the black drape as well as the ring fingers. She manages to nail the half & half saree look ditching the celebrities’ obsession of skin show. Hina keeps it sleek by middle parting her tresses and styling it in a casual bun. Her look is a rare yet ideal blend of traditional, edgy and vivid.

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss house, Hina is joined by previous seasons’ winners, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The trio who have entered the BB 14 house as ’toofani seniors’ who are making each day difficult for the participants.

While Sidharth and Gauahar are controlling the bedroom and kitchen department respectively, Hina is the queen of luxuries in the house.

During the episode of last night, Sidharth and Gauahar engaged in a fight over a task. While they were busy in their spat due to difference of opinions, Hina kept her cool. Many people praised her for remaining calm, including Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi.