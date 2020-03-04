Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

In Pics: How Bollywood Actress Disha Patani Has Transformed Over the Years

Disha Patani's transformation over the years is not just startling but also inspirational.

News18.com

Updated:March 4, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Pics: How Bollywood Actress Disha Patani Has Transformed Over the Years
Disha Patani

Disha Patani is currently one of the most loved female celebrities in Bollywood. Fans swear by her style statement as she keeps setting health and lifestyle goals with her enviable physique. But Disha has undergone a massive transformation over the years to reach this point.

Read: Disha Patani Shares Her Sizzling First Look from Baaghi 3 Song Do You Love Me, Watch Teaser

Staring out by auditioning for commercials, Disha has now cemented her place in the film industry with back to back projects in her kitty. However, Disha has worked hard to look like what she does today and her transformation will definitely inspire you as well. Check out pictures of Disha's amazing transformation below:

On the work front, Disha has recently featured in Do You Love Me track from the upcoming action film Baaghi 3, releasing March 6. Going ahead, she has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan and KTina releasing later this year. Disha is also reported to have been roped in to play the lead in Malang director Mohit Suri's Ek Villain sequel opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham but the news remains unconfirmed as of now.

Read: Disha Patani to Star in Ek Villain's Sequel with Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham: Report

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram