In Pics: How Bollywood Actress Disha Patani Has Transformed Over the Years

Disha Patani is currently one of the most loved female celebrities in Bollywood. Fans swear by her style statement as she keeps setting health and lifestyle goals with her enviable physique. But Disha has undergone a massive transformation over the years to reach this point.

Staring out by auditioning for commercials, Disha has now cemented her place in the film industry with back to back projects in her kitty. However, Disha has worked hard to look like what she does today and her transformation will definitely inspire you as well. Check out pictures of Disha's amazing transformation below:

On the work front, Disha has recently featured in Do You Love Me track from the upcoming action film Baaghi 3, releasing March 6. Going ahead, she has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite Salman Khan and KTina releasing later this year. Disha is also reported to have been roped in to play the lead in Malang director Mohit Suri's Ek Villain sequel opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham but the news remains unconfirmed as of now.

