In Pics: Iconic Barbie Doll Celebrates 60 years of Evolution
It is part of Barbie’s evolution over the decades since her debut at the New York Toy Fair on March 9, 1959.
Over the years, the Barbie line has evolved to be more reflective of the world girls see around them. Image: @barbie/instagram
It is part of Barbie’s evolution over the decades since her debut at the New York Toy Fair on March 9, 1959.
To mark the milestone, manufacturer Mattel Inc created Barbie versions of 20 inspirational women from Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka to British model and activist Adwoa Aboah.
View this post on Instagram
My very own Barbie! It’s mad!! Seeing my own doll that has my skin colour, shaved head, freckles and my tattoo’s is beyond mad. I spent the majority of my childhood wishing for blonde hair, pining over Barbies light skin and blue eyes. All those years ago and I didn’t feel like I was represented anywhere. But today with my big toothy grin I feel so very proud to have been awarded this Shero doll for all the hard work I have put into myself and @gurlstalk All I hope is that some little girl out there sees this and realises that her wildest dreams are possible if she puts her mind to it. I hear you and see you, this doll is for you. #MoreRoleModels #Shero #Barbie60 @BarbieStyle
View this post on Instagram
Apparently I’m a slap head icon Barbie Gurl living in a Dabbing Barbie World. What an unforgettable day, thank you to everyone who made last night possible @mandilennard @barbie @barbiestyle @edward_enninful @oliviajsinger @doverstreetmarketlondon and all my friends and family who took the time out to come and celebrate with me. And let’s not forget my Kessy babe @kesewa.aboah thank you for buying me the coolest cupcakes, leaving them in Starbucks and then dropping them. I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I feel so honoured and loved by all of you!
The company also released six dolls representing the careers of astronaut, pilot, athlete, journalist, politician and firefighter, all fields in which Mattel said women are still under-represented.
Barbie is a cultural icon celebrated by the likes of Andy Warhol, the Paris Louvre museum and the 1997 satirical song “Barbie Girl” by Scandinavian pop group Aqua. She was named after the daughter of creator Ruth Handler.
View this post on Instagram
Life is mad and wonderful and I’m in total shock! So excited to finally share with you my very own @Barbie Shero doll today. Through Gurls Talk and Barbie’s mission to close the Dream Gap, we have both been on journeys to empower girls to believe anything is possible and I’m thrilled to work with Barbie for her 60th Anniversary to share my story and the community we have nurtured on Gurls Talk. What an absolute honor to be awarded this because of all the work I do with Gurls Talk means even more. Mad love to everyone at Barbie and all the amazing artists who made my Doll (by hand). This is a dream come true!!!! My one of a kind doll is wearing the outfit I won model of the year In, another pivotal moment in my career The outfit is by my loves @HalpernStudio and @StephenJonesMillinery Shoes by @LouboutinWorld ♥ and a second outfit repping the love of my life Gurls Talk ♥ I CANT STOP SMILING! #MoreRoleModels #Shero #Barbie60 @BarbieStyle
Barbie has taken on more than 200 careers from surgeon to video game developer since her debut, when she wore a black-and-white striped swimsuit. After criticism that Barbie’s curvy body promoted an unrealistic image for young girls, Mattel added a wider variety of skin tones, body shapes, hijab-wearing dolls and science kits to make Barbie more educational.
Barbie is also going glamorous for her six-decade milestone. A diamond-anniversary doll wears a sparkly silver ball gown.
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
-
Friday 01 March , 2019
Sonchiriya Movie Review: Haunting Images From The Ravines
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Captain America to Iron Man, Official Look of the Surviving Superheros Revealed
- Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod Engaged, All About JLo's Sparkling Ring Worth $1 Million
- East Meets West: Priyanka Chopra Shares 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Versions of 'Sucker'
- Players Need to Work a Lot on Their Skills: Raman
- Everyone Had the Same Response to T-Series Chief's Appeal to Beat PewDiePie on YouTube
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s