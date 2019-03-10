LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
In Pics: Iconic Barbie Doll Celebrates 60 years of Evolution

It is part of Barbie’s evolution over the decades since her debut at the New York Toy Fair on March 9, 1959.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Over the years, the Barbie line has evolved to be more reflective of the world girls see around them. Image: @barbie/instagram
Barbie, the fashion doll famous around the world, celebrates her 60th anniversary on Saturday with new collections honoring real-life role models and careers in which women remain under-represented.

To mark the milestone, manufacturer Mattel Inc created Barbie versions of 20 inspirational women from Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka to British model and activist Adwoa Aboah.







The company also released six dolls representing the careers of astronaut, pilot, athlete, journalist, politician and firefighter, all fields in which Mattel said women are still under-represented.



Barbie is a cultural icon celebrated by the likes of Andy Warhol, the Paris Louvre museum and the 1997 satirical song “Barbie Girl” by Scandinavian pop group Aqua. She was named after the daughter of creator Ruth Handler.

View this post on Instagram

Life is mad and wonderful and I’m in total shock! So excited to finally share with you my very own @Barbie Shero doll today. Through Gurls Talk and Barbie’s mission to close the Dream Gap, we have both been on journeys to empower girls to believe anything is possible and I’m thrilled to work with Barbie for her 60th Anniversary to share my story and the community we have nurtured on Gurls Talk. What an absolute honor to be awarded this because of all the work I do with Gurls Talk means even more. Mad love to everyone at Barbie and all the amazing artists who made my Doll (by hand). This is a dream come true!!!! My one of a kind doll is wearing the outfit I won model of the year In, another pivotal moment in my career The outfit is by my loves @HalpernStudio and @StephenJonesMillinery Shoes by @LouboutinWorld ♥ and a second outfit repping the love of my life Gurls Talk ♥ I CANT STOP SMILING! #MoreRoleModels #Shero #Barbie60 @BarbieStyle

A post shared by GURLS TALK (@gurlstalk) on



Barbie has taken on more than 200 careers from surgeon to video game developer since her debut, when she wore a black-and-white striped swimsuit. After criticism that Barbie’s curvy body promoted an unrealistic image for young girls, Mattel added a wider variety of skin tones, body shapes, hijab-wearing dolls and science kits to make Barbie more educational.

Barbie is also going glamorous for her six-decade milestone. A diamond-anniversary doll wears a sparkly silver ball gown.







| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
