In Pics: Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Onam Celebrations

The internet won’t be able to get over the beautiful visuals from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Onam celebrations this year. The couple, who reached Cochin all smiles to ring in the festival, have sent social media into a meltdown with the most adorable pictures together.

Fans saw the duo ushering the celebrations in style and the pictures speak volumes of their sheer romance.

For their Onam look, the couple were seen decked in beautiful traditional attires. The 35-year-old actress opted for a golden saree with a colour-coordinated blouse and looked gorgeous. She accessorised her festive look with jhumkas and is also seen wearing hair in a bun with a gajra around it in one of the images. On the other hand, Vignesh kept it classic in a pure white shirt teamed with a mundu that featured a gold kasavu border.

Sharing photographs from the festivities, Vignesh wrote, “Onam wishes to all the lovely people around. Let's find reasons to be happy and enhance them with hope amidst this pandemic that's the only way to invite a smile on everyone's face.”

The filmmaker also shared some endearing images featuring Nayanthara with her mother.

He wrote, “People should find happiness in the beauty of blessed things, like family (sic).”

Romance sparked between Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). The couple has no plans to get married soon as they are focusing on their professional objectives.

Nayanthara was last seen in AR Murugadoss’ directorial Darbar headlined by Rajinikanth. She will next be seen in the upcoming film Mookuthi Ammandirected by RJ Balaji. She also has Annaatthe with an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushbu Sundar, Keerthy Suresh and Prakash Raj.

Vignesh’s next announced project Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal got delayed due to the pandemic. The romantic comedy will reportedly star Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.