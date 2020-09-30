In Pics: Inside Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Son Zain Kapoor's Quarantine Birthday Celebration

Celebrations like birthdays and weddings have suffered a little due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Mira Rajput shared cute pictures of son Zain Kapoor’s birthday to let the world know that happiness isn’t based on lockdown. Mira also spoke about the exhaustion caused by planning two birthdays within ten days.

She shared the precious celebration on her Instagram profile with over 2 million followers. The caption read, “Another Quarantine Birthday. After planning a detailed, game intensive and theme-packed birthday for the lady of the house, I was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one in ten days! But nothing like Pinterest and good old mom-guilt to get you right back on your toes to start all over again.”

She explained that her son is obsessed with motorised things (“things that go vroom”). Things like bikes, trucks, tractors, fire engines are all his favourites. But his most precious vehicle is the JCB digger, miniatures of which could be spotted throughout the party pictures. She said he plays all summer afternoons with these trucks in ‘full bliss’. To appreciate his passions, the theme of the party was construction and vehicles. Having two themes helped her widen the choices she had.

The captioned continued to detail the planning behind the event. She said she used “whatever creativity she had left” to decorate the party and inflate a pool. She added the best way to keep kids engaged is to give them a pool and some fries (French fires). The decoration was construction themed as her son is fond of it. She used online resources to accumulate all the decorations, banners, and printed art to jazz up the celebration. She also noted that they recycled tassels leftover from a previous party for return-gift wrapping.

The couple has a daughter, born on August 26, 2016, and son born on September 5, 2018.