In Pics: Karisma Kapoor's Cosy Christmas With "cookies, coffee and doggo"

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 10:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Christmas calls for grand feasts with family and friends, and every year, this festival is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. The warm smell of freshly-baked plum cakes and cookies fills the homes with joy and our Bollywood actors celebrate Christmas by hosting grand parties. However, this year, Karisma Kapoor kept her Christmas festivities low-key and spent it with “cookies, coffee and her doggo."

Karisma Kapoor’s Christmas celebrations were warm and with her near and dear ones. She shared a snap of her homely festivities on her Instagram profile. She can be seen posing for the photo with her adorable pooch in her lap. Karisma can be seen wearing a red coat and matching red pyjamas. She also sported a Santa cap with her nickname ‘Lolo’ written on it. In one hand, Karisma held a Christmas cookie, while in the other hand she held onto her pet dog, who also twinned with the actress by wearing a red and white Santa cap.

She captioned the photo, “Christmas cookies and coffee. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas filled with Peace, Joy and Positivity”. Celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shibani Dandekar Akhtar, Ira Dubey and Saba Pataudi wished her ‘Merry Christmas’.

Karisma Kapoor also had her annual lunch at cousin Kunal Kapoor’s house on Christmas. She uploaded a slew of photos from the lavish meal. The first picture featured Karisma Kapoor, her parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, and new parents in town- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. All of them gathered for a lunch and posed for the camera. One of the photos features Karisma Kapoor looking ravishing in a white ensemble with orange prints and hugging her cousin, Kunal Kapoor.

She captioned the post, “Family Matters. Missed a few who couldn’t be there”. Kareena Kapoor’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi dropped a comment that read, “Merry merry to you all! And the missing members too!"

