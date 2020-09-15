In Pics: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Step Out for First Time After Becoming Parents

It’s been nearly three weeks since the arrival of Katy Perry’s first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The parents welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom last month and were spotted out in public for the first time since.

The 35-year-old pop star was seen engaging in retail therapy post-partum and spent the time at a home goods store. The couple has been living in Santa Barbara, CA hometown where Daisy Dove was born on August 27.

Katy’s shopping trip started with a visit to a coffee shop from where she stepped out with two lattes in her hand. She also hit the boutique shops and was then off to a local supermarket.

With the help of an employee, she was seen making multiple trips to her car as she scored multiple bags of products. Katy deposited her bagful of newly purchased goods set for her journey back home. The newly turned mom kept it comfy and casual in a loose-fitting green Bohemian style maxi dress adorned with intricate pink embroidery.

Katy wore a pair of sunshades around her short blonde hair that she wore in a messy ponytail. She also took some shade from a beige coloured cap she wore during her shopping trip. She was seen wearing some chunky earrings and silver bracelet around her wrist and opted for a pair of comfy green strappy sandals.

Later in the day, Orlando was also seen on the go to run errands. He kept it casual in a grey tee and black shorts.

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors Katy and Orlando shared the news of becoming parents with a statement on the portal of the global organization.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," reads their statement.