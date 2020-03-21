In Pics: Kriti Kharbanda Makes Heads Turn in an All-red Look

Actress Kriti Kharbanda is giving major fashion goals in her latest all-red look. The 29-year-old made heads turn as she stepped out in a red coloured leather jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with minimum makeup and kept her hair open and flowy.

Kriti was last seen in Pagalpanti. The comedy-drama also starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D Cruz, among others. The Anees Bazmee directorial had failed to create an impact among viewers.

The film also saw Kriti pairing with her beau Pulkit Samrat. The duo has been dating for some time now. Earlier in an interview with IANS, Kriti had opened up about her relationship with Pulkit. She said, "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I'm dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it;s I think there's a time for everything when you're comfortable talking about it”.

The love birds will be next seen together in Bejoy Namibar's revenge-drama Taish. The upcoming film also features Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Neha Sharma, Aditya Pancholi and Harshvardhan Rane.

Speaking about the film and her role in it, Kriti had said, "It is completely an opposite film compared to Pagalpanti. In Taish, we aren't paired opposite each other. We just happen to be a part of the cast."

