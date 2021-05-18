In Pics: Kylie Jenner Shines in Her Metallic Bikini

American actress and model, Kylie Jenner, is never one to shy away from a bikini moment. She once again made a style statement rocking a metallic bikini by Dolce & Gabbana on a beach. On Monday morning, Kylie treated her 233 million Instagram followers to a portfolio of pictures in her metallic bikini that were taken while on a girls’ beach trip. Looking at the photos, it is established that she never fails to make heads turn even in the middle of an ocean.

The model is currently on a luxurious vacation to celebrate her friend, Yris Palmer’s, birthday.

In the three photos, the makeup mogul can be seen climbing up the back of a yacht wearing a shiny, halter neck string bikini that has adjustable straps. The tiny bikini highlighted her flawless figure. She could be seen showing off her golden tan in one of the clicks. Her look was completed with a pair of dangling earrings, a cross-body chain and soaked brunette locks. She did not reveal a full 360 degree of the piece, but her show-stopping look definitely made the beach the most fashionable destination.

The backdrop of the photograph had crystal blue ocean waters that suggested that the E! star was in the tropics. She later also took to her Instagram Stories to post some pictures in which she can be seen jumping into the water.

The post by the reality star snagged more than 10 million likes. Her friend, Yris, was quick to appreciate her stunning look.

The 23-year-old sure knows how to pull out all the stops. Last week, she posed in a skin-toned bikini set by Isa Boulder. She uploaded a slew of photos on the photo-sharing app in which she could be seen pairing her bikini with a decorative beaded necklace.

She had completed her look with full curls.

