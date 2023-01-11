In Pics: Nimrat Kaur's Getaway To Pench Tiger Reserve In Madhya Pradesh

Nimrat Kaur has never failed to grab the eyeballs with her on-screen performance, be it in Lunch Box or her most recent Dasvi. But recently it’s not her films but her tour to Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh that has caught our attention. She visited the Pench Tiger Reserve to ring in 2023 and shared several mesmerizing images from the location.

Taking to her Instagram, Nimrat Kaur posted about the getaway to Pench. She welcomed the new year with an exotic sunrise in the forests. “Our first sunrise of the year was in the thick of the Pench forest, the air was crisp and freezing and our hearts were filled with wonder and pure joy. Birds chirped, tigers growled, deer alarm calls were abundant, peacocks were casually strolling to count a few things…The yearbook of 2023 couldn’t have had a better start than from the land of the Jungle Book!!” her caption read.

While in Pench, Nimrat Kaur was seen indulging in a variety of delicious local food. In addition to thanking the chef who prepared the meals for her, she posted a series of images on her Instagram account that provided a glimpse into her culinary adventure.

She wrote, “This post is to express my gratitude and admiration for the passion and thought with which chef pankaj fulera and his team added the icing to the very delicious cake that Pench Wildlife Reserve was. To be in the wild and to gluttonously enjoy lip-smacking delicacies ranging from lemon tart to what he called a “Paanch Gaon Andar” thali- literally meaning food prepared from within a 5 village radius.

Everything was locally procured, geniusly reimagined, and most importantly and my personal litmus test as a food lover- it was truly simply prepared with love and hit that sweet spot like only home food can. Guiltlessly a few pounds heavier not just physically, but with pure joy and sheer delight."

In another post, the actor is seen taking a tour of the jungle. She wrote about how she had to silently watch out for the animals as they went out for a safari at 4 in the morning.

The Pench National Park for decades has been very popular among tourists. It is one of the main attractions for the Madhya Pradesh tourism industry. The River Pence, which runs through the park, inspired the name of the Pench National Park.

